1089 over par!! Round two begins at Shinnecock after fiendish first day

Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Justin Spieth all toiled on the opening day of the U.S. Open as the field finished a staggering 1089 over par.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 15 Jun 2018, 17:50 IST
17
rorymcilroy - cropped
A frustrated Rory McIlroy at the U.S. Open

Round two of the U.S. Open got under way at Shinnecock Hills on Friday, with many of the 156-man field hoping to fare better after racking up an incredible combined first-day score of 1089 over.

The collated score for round one represented the second-highest figure for a single round at a major in the last 20 years.

Only round one of the 1999 Open Championship at Carnoustie saw a higher total score (+1141). Carnoustie hosts this year's Open in July.

On day one in New York, only four players broke par - Dustin Johnson, Scott Piercy, Ian Poulter and Russell Henley all shooting one-under 69s.

In contrast, the likes of Rory McIlroy (+10), Jason Day (+9), Tiger Woods (+8) and Jordan Spieth (+8) struggled badly in typically challenging conditions, while Scott Gregory propped up the field after carding a 92. 

The high-profile grouping of Woods, Johnson and Justin Thomas (+4) were among Friday's early starters, along with Henley, who birdied two of his first three holes after beginning on the 10th to reach three under.

