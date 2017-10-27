Aditi Ashok makes cut in Sime Darby LPGA

by PTI 27 Oct 2017, 17:57 IST

Kuala Lumpur, Oct 27 (PTI) Aditi Ashok overcame two double bogeys while making the halfway cut at the Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia, here today.

The Indian teenager, who is a rookie on the LPGA Tour, carded 70 and 73 on the first two days to total one-over 143. She was Tied-44th, down from overnight tied 20th.

In the second round, starting from the tenth bogeyed the 11th, but birdies on 12th and 14th seemed to settle her down.

But a double on par-3 15th and another double on par-4 second set her back. She did get back a shot with a birdie on par-5 sixth and ended the day at 73.

Two-time Sime Darby champion Shanshan Feng will head into the weekend with a one-stroke lead at 11-under, 132.

She made birdies on holes three and four before the delay to move into the lead.

The lengthy delay didn't seem to bother her as she added a 65 to her first round 66. Feng has not made a bogey through the first 36 holes at TPC Kuala Lumpur.

After all, she has finished either first or second each of the last four years. Rookie Madelene Sagstrom dropped six birdies between holes six and 14 and finished in solo second at 10-under, 132.

Cristie Kerr, who has been playing on the LPGA since 1997, handled the near four-hour delay to perfection to move into third at 9-under, 133.

First-round leader Lydia Ko followed her 64 with an even-par, 71 and is in a tie for 5th at 7-under, 135.

Sei Young Kim (69-65) endured a two-stroke penalty for removing a leaf, a loose impediment, in the bunker on hole 17 and took a five on the par-3.

Kim dropped from 10-under, which was the lead, to 8-under and is in fourth place into the weekend