Alligator whisperer Gribble gets special gift

Cody Gribble was given the perfect gift for when he wants to reel off that anecdote about the time he tapped an alligator on the tail.

by Omnisport News 18 Mar 2017, 01:12 IST

An alligator at a golf course

Hazards are part and parcel of golf, but Cody Gribble went out of his way to dice with danger and has now been given a memento to remind him of the time he took on an alligator.

Gribble spotted the reptile at the side of the fairway, lurking close to the water, while the American was playing the opening round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday.

Showing no fear – and arguably a lack of sense, too – he strolled up behind the scaly beast and tapped it on the tail.

Fortunately for the 26-year-old Texan, the gator jumped into the water rather than turn and confront him.

After a second round of 73 saw him finish on six-over par for the tournament, Gribble returned to his locker and found a special gift to mark his walk on the wild side.