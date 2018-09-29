Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Americans try to regroup as Europe has 5-3 lead in Ryder Cup

Associated Press
29 Sep 2018
SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Europe has a 5-3 advantage going into the second day of the Ryder Cup, a lead that feels even bigger with the momentum from its first sweep of a session since 1989.

U.S. captain Jim Furyk is not ready to panic.

After the Europeans won all the foursomes matches to overcome a 3-1 deficit, Furyk was looking at the big picture. He points out there are 20 matches still to be played at Le Golf National.

Furyk is sending out the same fourballs pairings Saturday that he used in the opening session.

Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed get a rematch against Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, the European duo who won both matches on Friday. Furyk is expected to shake up his foursomes pairings in the afternoon.

