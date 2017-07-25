Bjorn lauds 'special' Spieth

European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn praised Jordan Spieth, saying The Open champion was "something special".

by Omnisport News 25 Jul 2017, 09:17 IST

American Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth is special and his Open win was a remarkable one, European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn said.

Spieth, 23, staged a late recovery to claim a three-shot victory at Royal Birkdale on Sunday for his third major title.

The American can complete the career Grand Slam with a win at the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in August.

Bjorn was impressed by Spieth's performance, particularly after he was four over through 13 holes in his final round and ended up carding a one-under 69.

"I thought it was a remarkable performance," the Dane said.

"It was one of those where you have to take your hat off and say there's something special about this kid.

The story of the top two. The drama of #TheOpen. What a show. pic.twitter.com/J2ljmrInvE — The Open (@TheOpen) July 23, 2017

"He has the ability to turn on his best when he needs to, and everyone thought after four or five holes, I thought, this is going to go terribly wrong and we've seen it before, and then it does normally go terribly wrong.

"He just did such a great job of staying in it and working hard.

"He showed why he's considered mentally the best player in the world and it was just a remarkable performance."

Spieth made bogeys on three of his first four holes on Sunday to trigger memories of his dramatic 2016 Masters collapse, but he produced a scintillating finish at The Open to claim the title.