Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Dustin Johnson satisfied after difficult first round

Dustin Johnson battled through tough conditions to end the first round in a four-way tie for the lead at the U.S. Open.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 15 Jun 2018, 07:48 IST
18
Dustin Johnson US Open 06142018
Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson said he was happy to end the first day of the U.S. Open under par after a challenging start to the second major of the year.

Johnson, the world number one, finished the first round in a four-way tie for the lead at one under with Scott Piercy, Ian Poulter and Russell Henley.

Tough conditions played their part in New York with gusty winds providing a stern test for the world's best golfers, but Johnson was happy with the focus he showed.

"I'm very pleased with the round. Anything under par on this course is very good, especially in the conditions we have today. I felt like from start to finish it was very difficult," he said.

"I had to focus on every single shot I hit, putts, everything. It was difficult all day."

The American won the St Jude Classic last week and is looking to become the first player to win the U.S. Open having claimed a victory the week prior.

Johnson, 33, is hopeful that momentum can continue throughout the weekend at Shinnecock Hills.

"Obviously coming off a win, you've got a lot of confidence," he said.

"I feel like I've been playing solid [golf] all year, just haven't really been getting a lot out of my rounds.

"Last year I played well and scored well and that's what I did today.

"Tomorrow is going to be another difficult day and I'll have to shoot the same kind of quality golf shots if I want to shoot another good score."

Dustin Johnson tied for lead as Woods, McIlroy struggle...
RELATED STORY
Dustin Johnson reclaims world's top spot with St. Jude win
RELATED STORY
Andrew Putnam, Dustin Johnson turn St. Jude into 2-man race
RELATED STORY
Dustin Johnson shoots 7-under 63 to grab lead at St. Jude
RELATED STORY
Dustin Johnson reclaims No. 1 ranking with Memphis win
RELATED STORY
Dustin Johnson: Putting key to Players Championship chances
RELATED STORY
Johnson leads St Jude at halfway stage
RELATED STORY
Johnson full of confidence for U.S. Open after St Jude...
RELATED STORY
Dustin Johnson smashes 489-yard drive at Match Play
RELATED STORY
Johnson, Putnam tied for St Jude Classic lead
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us