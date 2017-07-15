Feng extends lead at U.S. Women's Open

Overnight leader and Olympic Games gold medallist Feng Shanshan carded a two-under-par 70 at Trump National Golf Club on Friday.

by Omnisport News 15 Jul 2017, 07:23 IST

China's Shanshan Feng

China's Feng Shanshan built on her lead at the U.S. Women's Open as she moved two shots clear after two rounds.

Overnight leader and Olympic Games gold medalist Feng carded a two-under-par 70 at Trump National Golf Club on Friday.

Feng – winner of the 2012 PGA Championship – opened with a 66 as Thursday's first round was suspended due to darkness.

Players returned early to complete their rounds, and at the end of it all, Feng was further ahead at eight under through 36 holes atop the leaderboard.

South Korean trio Choi Hye-jin (69), Lee Jongeun (69) and Amy Yang (71) are two shots off the pace heading into Saturday's penultimate round.

Countrywoman Bae Seon-woo is outright fifth following her three-under-par 69.

A shot further back at four under is Haru Nomura (69), alongside Chun In-gee (70), Carlota Ciganda (71) and Ryu So-yeon (72).

Minjee Lee and Lydia Ko are tied for 10th following rounds of 72 and 73 respectively, while defending champion Brittany Lang (74) narrowly avoided the cut at two over.