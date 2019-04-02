Garcia, Kuchar address WGC Match Play misunderstanding

Sergio Garcia and Matt Kuchar have cleared the air after their misunderstanding at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Garcia narrowly missed a putt on the seventh green in Saturday's quarter-final clash in Austin. Kuchar was ready to concede with the ball just a few inches from the cup, but Garcia quickly followed up and swiped a rushed attempt around the lip.

It all happened too soon for Kuchar to have formally conceded, which led Garcia to lose the hole and fall two behind.

The interaction left many scratching their heads, but Kuchar said it was all an overreaction.

"What's gone on with the aftermath is just incorrect, wrong and shouldn't happen," Kuchar said in an Instagram video posted on Garcia's account.

"I want to tell you, Sergio handled the thing extremely well. When he missed the putt, we came off seven and he said, 'You know what, I missed it. It's your hole.' I told him how bad I felt, didn't feel right at all [and I] never want to win on a technicality."

Kuchar noted Garcia never asked for him to concede the hole, despite contradicting comments made at the tournament.

Garcia, again, said the mishap was his fault and provided further explanation of what happened on the green.

"I know I made a mistake on seven and, you know, didn't give [Kuchar] time to say 'that's good,' even though, obviously, we all know in our minds that it was good because it was a short putt," Garcia said.

"But at the end of the day, I made a mistake and he unfortunately didn't know how to make up for what happened. But it's all good. We're all good."

The video was recorded on Monday and captioned: "It was nice to run into Matt Kuchar at Austin Golf Club today.

"A lot has been said about Saturday and most has been misconstrued. We're all good here. Nothing but respect for each other and it’s time to move on."