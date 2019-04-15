×
Greatest comeback story in sports! Twitter reacts after Woods reigns at Augusta again

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    15 Apr 2019, 03:24 IST
Woods_celebrate_cropped
Tiger Woods celebrates his one-shot victory at Augusta.

For Tiger Woods, the wait is finally over.

The 43-year-old won his 15th major at the Masters on Sunday, ending a streak without success that stretched back to 2008.

After injuries had at one stage threatened to end his career, he completed his remarkable comeback with a one-shot victory thanks to a final round of 70.

Woods is an icon recognised the world over and, unsurprisingly, he was trending on Twitter after his success.

Here, we pick out some of the notable names who reacted after Tiger roared to major glory once again.

 

Former United States President Barack Obama praised his fellow American's "excellence, grit and determination" after he claimed a first green jacket since 2005.

Current president Donald Trump also hailed Woods' ability to perform under pressure during an eventful final round in Georgia. "What a fantastic life comeback for a really great guy!" Trump tweeted.

Phil Mickelson declared it a "special day" for the sport that will "go down in history". The left-hander finished in a tie for 18th, ending his work for the week on six under.

Jack Nicklaus is now just three clear on the all-time list for major wins, though the 'Golden Bear' roared his approval at seeing his nearest rival close the gap.

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale - known to be a big golf fan - posted a picture of Woods celebrating with three words: "Unbelievable. The best!"

Tom Brady, meanwhile, knows what it takes to win under intense pressure and the New England Patriots quarterback - a six-time Super Bowl champion, of course - provided just one word to sum up Tiger's display down the stretch: "Clutch."

Brady was not the only NFL player to tweet - Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt wrote: "Nobody holds the entire viewing audience of their sport in the palm of their hand the way Tiger Woods does. It’s truly incredible." Meanwhile, there were two reasons to celebrate for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson - a win for Woods and the return of Game of Thrones! The NBA world was also watching on - Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors declared Woods' success to be the "greatest comeback story in sports" ... and also cheekily asked the new champion if he could hold one of his five jackets!Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson, meanwhile, proclaimed: "The roar of the Tiger is back!" Tennis star Serena Williams revealed Woods to be an inspiration, admitting she was moved to tears by what she had seen unfold at Augusta National.
Omnisport
NEWS
