ITF fines Hong Kong for refusing to play in Pakistan

by PTI News 25 Aug 2017, 21:08 IST

Karachi, Aug 25 (PTI) The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has fined Hong Kong USD 10,000 dollars for refusing to travel to Pakistan to play the Asia-Oceania Zone group-11 tie in April.

A top official of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) told PTI today that the ITF had decided to not only fine Hong Kong but also demote them to Asia Oceania Zone Group-3 in 2018.

"We are very happy with the ITF decision because Hong Kong was supposed to play the Davis Cup Group-11 semi-final against us in Islamabad in April. We had assured them of all security arrangements and the ITF also backed us," the official said.

"There was no reason for Hong Kong not to send its team to Islamabad because in February this year despite earlier reservations, we hosted Iran successfully in a Davis Cup tie," he said.

He said that after the hosting of the Davis Cup tie with Iran, the ITF had told Hong Kong that they would have to play in Pakistan but they backed out at the last moment.

"We are now preparing to host Thailand in September in the Group-11 final in Islamabad and we have made all security arrangements for the event," the official said.

Pakistan's top tennis player Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi will be reaching Pakistan later this month to represent the country in the Davis Cup tie against Thailand