It's a good time to back me - McIlroy tips McIlroy for Open win

The 146th Open Championship is set to be fiercely contested, but Rory McIlroy reckons he is the best bet to lift the Claret Jug.

by Omnisport News 19 Jul 2017, 17:43 IST

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy offered up a hot tip for this week's Open Championship at Royal Birkdale – a 20-1 shot named... Rory McIlroy.

The four-time major winner, who lifted the Claret Jug in 2014, is priced a little longer than some of his traditional rivals, including the likes of Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia.

McIlroy's underwhelming form leading up to golf's oldest major has pushed him out to a price that he feels is well worth a punt.

When his odds of winning were put to him at his media conference on Wednesday, the 28-year-old said: "Good time to back me, I think. 20 to 1?

"Look, if I was a betting company and I saw my form over the past few weeks, you would say, yes, that's probably a fair enough price.

"But, again, all it takes is one week for those odds to go back to, I don't know, 7-1, 8-1 at Quail Hollow [for the 2017 US PGA Championship]."

.@McIlroyRory meets the media.The 2014 Champion Golfer of the Year is "excited to be back" at #TheOpen. pic.twitter.com/uroTqNC7k6 — The Open (@TheOpen) July 19, 2017

McIlroy's last major win came at the 2014 US PGA Championship, though he has had five top-10 finishes since then.