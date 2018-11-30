Kitayama shoots 65 again to hit Mauritius Open summit

Kurt Kitayama in action

Kurt Kitayama carded a second consecutive seven-under 65 to open a two-shot lead at the Mauritius Open.

The American began round two one stroke off the front, but nine birdies and just one ugly double bogey at the second – the only dropped shots he has on his card this week – made him the outright leader at 14 under.

Overnight co-leaders Chikkarangappa S and Victor Perez are two and three shots off the pace respectively, the former hitting a four-under 68 that included a run of five straight birdies between the first and fifth holes – his 10th 14th of the day, having started on the back nine.

The in-form Perez, who finished joint-third at the Hong Kong Open after winning the Foshan Open on the Challenge Tour in October, had just one bogey in his round.

A 65 with a seven on the scorecard?!



Yep, @Kurt_Kitayama sets the clubhouse target at 14 under par. pic.twitter.com/uWMx2pQspL — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 30, 2018

Perez's fellow Frenchman Matthieu Pavon later joined him on 11 under after shooting 66, while Irishman Gavin Moynihan surged up the leaderboard with a seven-under 65 to sit in outright fifth.

Trevor Fisher Jr is a place further back, while Lee Slattery is among a cluster of five players on eight under.