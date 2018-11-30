×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Kitayama shoots 65 again to hit Mauritius Open summit

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    30 Nov 2018, 20:02 IST
kurtkitayama - Cropped
Kurt Kitayama in action

Kurt Kitayama carded a second consecutive seven-under 65 to open a two-shot lead at the Mauritius Open.

The American began round two one stroke off the front, but nine birdies and just one ugly double bogey at the second – the only dropped shots he has on his card this week – made him the outright leader at 14 under.

Overnight co-leaders Chikkarangappa S and Victor Perez are two and three shots off the pace respectively, the former hitting a four-under 68 that included a run of five straight birdies between the first and fifth holes – his 10th 14th of the day, having started on the back nine.

The in-form Perez, who finished joint-third at the Hong Kong Open after winning the Foshan Open on the Challenge Tour in October, had just one bogey in his round.

Perez's fellow Frenchman Matthieu Pavon later joined him on 11 under after shooting 66, while Irishman Gavin Moynihan surged up the leaderboard with a seven-under 65 to sit in outright fifth.

Trevor Fisher Jr is a place further back, while Lee Slattery is among a cluster of five players on eight under.

Omnisport
NEWS
In-form Perez claims share of Mauritius Open lead
RELATED STORY
Piercy shoots 65 to lead by 1 at CJ Cup at Nine Bridges
RELATED STORY
Champ shoots 65, takes one-stroke lead at Sanderson Farms
RELATED STORY
Champ shoots 65 to lead Sanderson Farms Championship
RELATED STORY
Minjee Lee shoots 7-under 65, leads Women's British Open
RELATED STORY
Straka shoots 63 to lead Safeway Open
RELATED STORY
How a trip to Reynolds Lake Oconee taught me to...
RELATED STORY
Wood seizes KLM Open lead with impressive 65
RELATED STORY
Cameron Champ shoots 64, takes 4-stroke lead in Jackson
RELATED STORY
So Yeon Ryu shoots 65 for 1-shot lead in Toto Japan Classic
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us