Kizzire eagle snatches QBE Shootout victory

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    10 Dec 2018, 03:02 IST
pattonkizzire - cropped
Patton Kizzire

Patton Kizzire and Brian Harman snatched victory at the QBE Shootout by one shot after the former carded an eagle at the 17th hole in Florida.

The American duo were one of three pairs tied at the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round, and it looked like they were going to miss out on victory when Graeme McDowell birdied the penultimate hole.

McDowell and playing partner Emiliano Grillo moved to 29 under as a result, but it was not enough as Kizzire went one better with a superb approach as they came down the stretch in the four-ball format.

Kizzire's iron dropped inches from the hole and he duly stroked in the putt to leapfrog McDowell and Grillo, a lead they held onto with a par at the last as they signed for an 11-under 61 to finish at 30 under.

It was hard on McDowell and Grillo, who had picked up shots at seven straight holes from the 11th on a stunning back nine.

Luke List and Charles Howell III had set the early target after a round of 61 moved them to 28 under, their round including two eagles on the way home.

They had to settle for a share of third, though, with two pairs - Kevin Na and Bryson DeChambeau and overnight leaders Charley Hoffman and Gary Woodland.

Omnisport
NEWS
