Koepka hails value of point that 'feels like two'

Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau at the Ryder Cup

Brooks Koepka acknowledged the United States' win in the opening fourball contest of the Ryder Cup felt like it was worth two points rather than one.

Koepka and Finau were behind for most of the first 15 holes against Justin Rose and Jon Rahm on Friday, but won two of the last three to claim a dramatic 1up win on the 18th.

The winner of match one has gone on to seal victory at the last four Ryder Cups and the USA ended the session with a 3-1 lead.

Asked how big his and Finau's point was, Koepka told Sky Sports: "It feels like two. Early on there... Rose played unbelievable and Jon played very well too.

"The opening nine holes got us down early, which you never really plan on, but you have [just] got to fight and keep fighting."

Brooks and Tony earn a point for the United States.



2-0 pic.twitter.com/bgygyach9n — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 28, 2018

An extraordinarily lucky break for Finau on 16 proved significant, as the rookie made birdie after his tee shot had struck a wooden sleeper on the edge of the lake guarding the green, with the ball bouncing up towards the pin.

"We got Tony with a lucky break there on 16, which was great, and then he capitalised on it, which was unbelievable," Koepka added. "To come out in his first Ryder Cup and play the way he did, I'm proud of him and glad to have him as my team-mate."

Finau added: "That was a huge break for us. I needed to make two there to win this match, and I was able to brush that one in and keep the momentum on our side.

"Brooks played some incredible golf if the middle of our back nine, and I needed him to. They [Rose and Rahm] played some great golf, but we were able to capitalise at the end and then pull this one off."