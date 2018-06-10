Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Korhonen stays cool to break through at Shot Clock Masters

The first edition of the Shot Clock Masters was won convincingly by Mikko Korhonen, with Connor Syme taking second at Diamond Country Club.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 10 Jun 2018, 22:21 IST
15
Mikko Korhonen - cropped
Mikko Korhonen poses with the Shot Clock Masters trophy

Mikko Korhonen showed no signs of nerves as he claimed his maiden European Tour title with a six-shot victory at the inaugural Shot Clock Masters.

Korhonen led by five overnight, but had to contend with two weather delays on Sunday at Diamond Country Club in Atzenbrugg, together with the pressure of ending his wait for a first win on tour.

However, the Finn held his nerve superbly to card a three-under 69 and finish well clear of the field at 16 under.

Connor Syme of Scotland matched Korhonen's final-round score to finish second on 10 under, a mammoth putt on the last leaving him one better off than Steve Webster (67), Nicolas Colsaerts (67), Raphael Jacquelin (69) and Justin Walters (71).

Yet the week belonged to Korhonen, who tasted victory in his 146th European Tour start.

An innovative new format saw players on the clock for every shot, but only four players were handed time penalties over the course of the tournament.

