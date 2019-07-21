×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lowry set to battle elements and chasing pack at Portrush

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    21 Jul 2019, 16:42 IST
shanelowry - Cropped
Shane Lowry at Royal Portrush

Shane Lowry was due to do battle with the elements as well as the chasing pack in his bid to the win The Open at Royal Portrush on Sunday.

The Irishman produced a breath-taking eight-under 63 on a glorious day of clear skies and sunshine on Saturday to move to 16 under for the tournament, four clear of nearest rival Tommy Fleetwood.

Lowry and Fleetwood were scheduled to begin their final rounds at 1.47pm local time, with tee times brought forward due to the threat of the inclement weather.

As well as the heavy rains forecast on the Dunluce Links, the ominous presence of four-time major winner Brooks Koepka was looming large, albeit the American was seven shots back of the lead.

Koepka was due to play alongside compatriot J.B. Holmes (-10), while Justin Rose (-9) and Rickie Fowler (-8) were set to be in the third from last group.

Among the early starters, several players were showing birdie opportunities are out there - albeit the worst of the predicted weather was yet to hit Portrush.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat shot a four under, and defending champion Francesco Molinari and Doc Redman were on the same score through 13 and 10 holes respectively.

Advertisement
Lowry inches ahead as Open battle heats up at Portrush
RELATED STORY
Conditions set to offer low-scoring opportunities on moving day at Portrush
RELATED STORY
Open leader Lowry in disbelief at Portrush support
RELATED STORY
Lowry versus Fleetwood - profiling the main contenders for Open Championship glory at Portrush
RELATED STORY
Lowry claims share of Open lead at halfway point
RELATED STORY
Portrush 'will grow teeth' for Open finale, says Willett
RELATED STORY
Rahm hits the front as Tiger toils at Portrush
RELATED STORY
The Open Daily Diary: Giant cause for excitement, Portrush local shows the line
RELATED STORY
McIlroy disappointment at nightmare Open start not enhanced by being at Portrush
RELATED STORY
Emotional McIlroy praises 'incredible' support after Open near-miss
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us