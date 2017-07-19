McIlroy: Technology narrowing the gap among golf's elite

Technological advancements have transformed the game of golf and made it more competitive, according to Rory McIlroy.

Rory McIlroy cited the growing influence of technology as a key factor in the narrowing of the gap among golf's elite players.

Heading into this week's 146th Open Championship, the last seven majors have been claimed by first-time winners.

It highlights the competitive nature of the field as no one player has been able to dominate in the way Tiger Woods did from 1997 to 2008 – a period which saw the American win 14 majors.

Woods is something of an anomaly in the modern era and McIlroy feels it is becoming increasingly difficult to gain even the smallest advantage over his rivals given the advancements in technology.

"No one is really standing out and taking it by the scruff of the neck," he said at Royal Birkdale. "But it's so hard these days to separate yourself.

"I've said that a lot the last couple of years because of the technology in the golf clubs and golf equipment.

"But also the technology with coaching, with TrackMan, with the knowledge out there, the coaches, the stats guys, you know way more about your golf game than you did 20 or 30 years ago, and everyone has access to that now.

"That's why the margins are so fine, and that's why you're finding all these guys so closely grouped together because it's so hard to find that little per cent or two per cent that separates you from the rest of the pack."

The last of McIlroy's four majors came at the 2014 US PGA Championship, while he finished in a tie for fifth at last year's Open.