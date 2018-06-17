Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Mickelson celebrates at scene of Saturday meltdown

Phil Mickelson had no need to break into a jog on the 13th green as he saved par in his final round.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 17 Jun 2018, 22:35 IST
9
Mickelsoncropped
Phil Mickelson is all smiles at the U.S. Open

A beaming Phil Mickelson raised his arms in the air to celebrate sinking a par putt a day after causing a storm at the same hole at the U.S. Open.

There were calls for Mickelson to be disqualified after the five-time major champion raced to follow his ball when it passed the cup at the 13th and struck it back towards the hole as it was still moving.

The American was given a two-shot penalty for the controversial incident during his third round on his 48th birthday at Shinnecock Hills.

Mickelson's rule breach meant he got a 10 on the par-four 13th in a nightmare penultimate round of 81 in demanding Long Island conditions.

The left-hander returned to the scene of his rule breach on Sunday, smiling and celebrating in mock fashion after saving par.

Mickelson signed for a one-under 69 on a course which had slowed down to finish the tournament at 16 over. 

Tommy Fleetwood moved into the top 10 with two birdies in his first three holes to go seven over, four adrift of leading quartet Daniel Berger, Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson.

