Mixed Masters tournament to be staged in Jordan

A mixed field of 123 players will compete at Ayla Golf Club in what has been described as "a unique event" which goes a "step further".

News 26 Jun 2018, 21:17 IST
A golf ball on the green

Female stars, legends and up-and-coming players will compete in a ground-breaking Jordan Mixed Masters tournament next year.

Ayla Golf Club will stage the inaugural edition of a three-day event - starting on April 4 - co-sanctioned by the European Challenge Tour, Ladies European Tour and Staysure Tour. 

A field of 123 players - 40 from each Tour, plus a leading amateur from the men's, ladies' and over-50's games - will compete against each other in a single competition, but teeing off from different yardages.

Sixty players will make the cut and compete for the overall prize, with the best performances from the other two Tours also rewarded.

Keith Pelley, chief executive of the European Tour, said: "The Jordan Mixed Masters, presented by Ayla is a fantastic development for the Staysure Tour, the Challenge Tour and the Ladies European Tour.

"This unique event goes a step further, bringing together the stars of three Tours for a truly innovative tournament. There seems to be an appetite in golf for mixed events right now, and this is another opportunity to deliver another entertaining yet credible format.

"The European Tour is leading the transformation of global golf and I commend Ayla's vision and their determination to spearhead the concept of hosting the three Tours."

