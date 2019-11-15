NFL Week 11 Bullet Points: Three must-know stats previewing every game

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan

Both the San Francisco 49ers and the New England Patriots will be hungry to show a positive response to their first defeats of the NFL season in Week 11.

Inspired by Russell Wilson, the Seahawks ended San Francisco’s perfect record with a 27-24 overtime victory at Levi's Stadium on Monday, Jason Myers settling it with a field goal.

The 49ers will look to take their frustration out on the struggling Arizona Cardinals, who have lost three in a row, on Sunday

The Patriots are also 8-1 after going down 37-20 to the Baltimore Ravens at the start of November - they return to action following a bye week with a trip to the Philadelphia Eagles.

We take a look at the Week 11 schedule using Stats Perform data.

THURSDAY (all times Eastern)

Steelers (5-4) at Browns (3-6), 8:20pm

- Pittsburgh have won four in a row despite averaging 299 yards per game. The only other time in the last three years that a team won four straight despite averaging less than 300 total yards was the Bears in November 2018 (291 per game).

- The Browns have not committed a turnover in back-to-back games for the first time since December 2016.

- Mason Rudolph is the ninth player in the Super Bowl era to throw at least one touchdown pass in each of his first seven NFL games – injured team-mate Ben Roethlisberger is also on that list.

SUNDAY

Jets (2-7) at Redskins (1-8), 1pm

- The Jets have won their last two games against Washington after losing eight of the first nine clashes between the franchises.

- Washington, coming off a bye week, have failed to score 10 points in any of their last three outings.

- The Jets are averaging 164.0 net passing yards per game this season, the lowest mark in the NFL. Their opponents are only fractionally better at 169.7 yards.

Saints (7-2) at Buccaneers (3-6) 1pm

- The Saints earned a 31-24 home win over the Buccaneers in Week 5 and will attempt to record the first season sweep by any team in the series since New Orleans won both in 2014.

- Tampa Bay will be bidding to score 30 points or more in three consecutive games for the second time in franchise history.

- With his season-high 13 catches in the Saints' Week 10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Michael Thomas surpassed Odell Beckham Jr. (61 games) for the fastest player in NFL history (56 games) to reach 400 career receptions.

Broncos (3-6) at Vikings (7-3) 1pm

- The two franchises have won seven games apiece in their 14 previous meetings, with the last 10 contests decided by a margin of eight points or less.

- Kirk Cousins is three touchdown passes shy of 150 for his career after throwing for 15 in six games since the beginning of October.

- Denver have not forced a single turnover in six different games this season, already tied for the most zero-takeaway outings in any season in franchise history.

Bills (6-3) at Dolphins (2-7) 1pm

- In their last three meetings, Miami have a +13 point differential in the first half while Buffalo are +44 after the interval.

- Buffalo rushed for a season-low 84 yards in a 19-16 loss in Cleveland last week. Since 2017, the Bills are 1-13 when gaining less than 100 yards on the ground, tied for the worst record in such games over that span.

- Miami had three takeaways in a 16-12 win over the Colts last time out, nearly doubling their season total (four to seven), and 13 points off takeaways nearly tripled their season total (seven to 20).

Jaguars (4-5) at Colts (5-4) 1pm

- The Jaguars have posted two shutouts over the previous three seasons – and both came against the Colts.

- Nick Foles, named the starter again on his return from injury, has posted a 10-2 record as a starter in November or later since 2016, the best in the NFL (including postseason - minimum 10 starts).

- Each of Indianapolis' nine games have been decided by seven points or fewer, the second-longest streak to start a season in NFL history (Lions had 11 straight in 2016).

Cowboys (5-4) at Lions (3-5-1) 1pm

- Dallas have won three in a row against the Lions (regular and postseason), dating back to their 24-20 win in the 2014 Wild Card game.

- The Cowboys were held to just 50 yards rushing in a 28-24 loss to the Vikings last weekend and did not gain a single first down on a run play for the first time since a defeat to Washington 12 years ago.

- Detroit's 20-13 defeat to the Bears last week saw all three Chicago scores coming on passing touchdowns. That was Detroit's fifth consecutive game allowing multiple passing scores, the longest single-season streak for the Lions since the first six games of the 2016 season.

Falcons (2-7) at Panthers (5-4) 1pm

- Atlanta have had the better results in this divisional series in recent years, having won three straight and six of the last seven between the teams.

- Last week's 26-9 victory at New Orleans was Atlanta's third straight on the road in NFC South play, dating back to last December's win at Carolina.

- Christian McCaffrey will be attempting to become the first player with a rushing touchdown in eight consecutive games in the same season since another Panther, DeAngelo Williams, did so in 2008.

Texans (6-3) at Ravens (7-2) 1pm

- The Texans are 0-5 in road games against the Ravens, including their 20-13 loss in the 2011 postseason.

- Houston are one of two teams that have not lost by more than seven points over the last two seasons, along with the Chiefs.

- The Ravens have rushed for at least 130 yards in 16 straight games, tied for the longest streak in the Super Bowl era with the 1975-76 Steelers.

Cardinals (3-6-1) at 49ers (8-1) 4:05pm

- The Cardinals suffered a third successive loss when going down to the Buccaneers last week - their fifth game decided by three points or less this season.

- San Francisco's loss to the Seahawks was their first in which they forced at least four turnovers since 2016 – when the opponents were Arizona.

- The Niners had a season-low 87 rushing yards against the Seahawks, but still rank second in the NFL in rushing yards per game at 161.8, behind only Baltimore (197.2).

Patriots (8-1) at Eagles (5-4) 4:25pm

- The 37 points conceded by New England in the loss to Baltimore were 20 more than they had had yielded in any other contest this season.

- Over their last eight games, the Eagles have alternated either winning two in a row or losing two in a row. They will be looking for a third victory on the spin this weekend.

- After scoring 41 points in the Super Bowl win over the Patriots two seasons ago, Philadelphia have not scored as many as 35 points in any game since.

Bengals (0-9) at Raiders 5-4) 4:25pm

- The Bengals are 4-1 in games played in California since 2010.

- All five of the Raiders' wins this season have come by one possession (eight points or fewer). The only team in the NFL with more one-possession wins this year is Seattle (seven).

- The Raiders have not turned the ball over in their previous three games, only the second time in franchise history they have gone three straight without a giveaway (also in 1979).

Bears (4-5) at Rams (5-4) 8:20pm

- Chicago have won six of the last seven games against the Rams, allowing just 10.7 points per game in the six wins but 42 points in the one loss (21-42 in 2013).

- The Bears snapped a four-game losing streak with a 20-13 win over the Lions despite putting up just 226 yards of total offense.

- The Rams and Bears have both allowed 18 rushing plays of 10 or more yards, tied for the fewest in the NFL. Offensively, the Bears have just nine rushing plays of 10+ yards, fewest in the NFL, while the Rams have 22.

MONDAY

Chiefs (6-4) at Chargers (4-6) 8:15pm

- The Chargers snapped a nine-game losing streak against the Chiefs with a 29-28 road victory in Week 15 of last season.

- The Chiefs have lost four of their last six after starting the season 4-0, including a 35-32 loss in the final seconds against the Titans last time out.

- Tyreek Hill caught 11 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown against the Titans after putting up 140 yards and a score in Week 9 against the Vikings. He is the first player in franchise history with at least 140 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown in back-to-back games.