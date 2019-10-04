NFL Week 5 Bullet Points: Three must-know stats for every game

Aaron Rodgers

With the first quarter of the season over already, the tanking reality is starting to sink in for some teams, while the two remaining undefeated squads are not showing any signs of slowing down.

Here is a look at Week 5's Bullet Points with data supplied by Stats Perform.

THURSDAY

(All Times Eastern)

Los Angeles Rams (3-1) at Seattle Seahawks (3-1), 8:20pm

The Rams have won three straight games versus the Seahawks and six of eight dating back to the 2015 season. Both games in 2018 were decided by five points or fewer – since last season Los Angeles are 8-1 in one-possession matches, the best in the NFL (game decided by eight points or fewer).

Los Angeles lost their first game of the season in Week 4, falling at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 55-40. Jared Goff threw for 517 yards, the third-most in a loss in NFL history behind only Dan Marino (521 on October 23, 1988 versus the New York Jets) and Matthew Stafford (520 on January 1, 2012 versus the Green Bay Packers).

Seattle have scored at least 21 points in all four of their 2019 games and in 12 straight dating back to Week 10 of 2018 – only the Kansas City Chiefs (25) have a longer active streak. Under Pete Carroll (since 2010), the Seahawks are 4-4 when scoring 21 or more points against the Rams compared to 17-5 when doing so against other divisional opponents.

SUNDAY

New York Jets (0-3) at Philadelphia Eagles (2-2), 1pm

Philadelphia have scored a touchdown on each of their last seven trips to the red zone, the longest active streak in the NFL. Conversely, the Jets have allowed points on each of their opponents' last 51 trips to the red zone, also the longest active streak in the NFL.

Carson Wentz leads the NFL in passing yardage (385), passing touchdowns (five) and first downs (23) in third-down situations this season. He and the Eagles have converted 56.1 per cent of all third-down opportunities, the best in the NFL.

Le'Veon Bell has accounted for 42.3 percent of the Jets' scrimmage yards and 59.4 per cent of all touches this season, both highest in the NFL. For the Jets, 31.9 per cent of all passes have been thrown behind the line of scrimmage – the most in the NFL.

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) at Carolina Panthers (2-2), 1pm

The Jags have gone 26 consecutive drives without a turnover, the second-longest active streak in the NFL (Tennessee Titans, 46). They have turned the ball over just three times this season, tied for third-fewest in the league, but have forced just two turnovers, tied for second-fewest (DenverBroncos, zero).

The Panthers are tied with the Patriots for the NFL lead in sacks with 18, which is also Carolina's most through four games in franchise history. They have 11 players with at least half a sack this season, the most of any team.

Christian McCaffrey is only the second player in the Super Bowl era with at least 400 rushing yards (411) and 200 receiving yards (218) through four team games of a season. He joins the Detroit Lions' Billy Sims in 1980 (539 rush yards, 206 receiving yards).

Minnesota Vikings (2-2) at New York Giants (2-2), 1pm

Daniel Jones will attempt to become the first Giants rookie quarterback to win his first three NFL starts since Phil Simms (four) in 1979. Jones can join Lamar Jackson (2018), Carson Wentz (2016) and Ben Roethlisberger (2004) as the only active QBs to go 3-0 as a starter during their maiden season.

Golden Tate will make his Giants debut after completing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. Tate has had at least one reception in 104 consecutive games, the third-longest active streak among players currently on NFL rosters (Larry Fitzgerald, 231; Julio Jones, 107).

Dalvin Cook is the third player since 2009 with over 400 rushing yards and five or more rushing touchdowns through a season's first four games (Adrian Peterson, 2013; DeMarco Murray, 2014). Cook is also the third player in Vikings history to start a season with a rushing touchdown in four straight games (Chuck Foreman, four in 1975; Bill Brown, six in 1968).

Atlanta Falcons (1-3) at Houston Texans (2-2), 1pm

The Falcons are 1-11 against the AFC since October 23, 2016, the worst winning percentage in interconference games during that period. Atlanta's six straight interconference losses is their longest skid against the AFC since they lost seven in a row from October 3, 1999-December 3, 2000.

Atlanta's Julio Jones (8,891) and Houston's DeAndre Hopkins (7696) rank second and third respectively among NFL players in receiving yards since the latter entered the league in 2013. Jones became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 11,000 receiving yards, doing so in 115 games, during Atlanta's Week 4 loss to Tennessee.

DeShaun Watson has thrown 221 consecutive passes without an interception at home, the longest streak in franchise history. Watson has been picked off just three times overall in 14 games since Week 7 of last season. Among quarterbacks with at least 300 pass attempts over that span, only Aaron Rodgers (2) has thrown fewer interceptions.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) at New Orleans Saints (3-1), 1pm

The Buccaneers have allowed 30 or more points in 11 of 20 games since the start of the 2018 season, tied with the Miami Dolphins for the most in the NFL during that period. Including the postseason, the Saints are 19-1 when scoring 30 points or more since 2017, with the lone loss coming to the Bucs last term.

Tampa Bay have allowed league lows of 59.3 rushing yards per game and 2.9 yards per rush attempt in 2019, and their 237 rushing yards allowed are the second-fewest in franchise history for the first four games of a season (233 in 1999). New Orleans, meanwhile, have not allowed an individual 100-yard rusher in 26 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

New Orleans kept sole possession of the NFC South lead with last week's 12-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys – their first victory without scoring an offensive touchdown since October 25, 1998 (a 9-3 win over Tampa Bay). The Saints have just three offensive touchdowns over their past three games, their fewest in any three-game span since Sean Payton became head coach in 2006.

Buffalo Bills (3-1) at Tennessee Titans (2-2), 1pm

The last three meetings between the Bills and the Titans have been decided by a single point, with Buffalo winning the last two (2015 and 2018) and Tennessee winning the other (2012). Only four other match-ups in NFL history have had three straight games decided by one point or less – the most-recent previous occurrence was from 1966 to 1969 between the San Francisco 49ers and the Eagles.

Marcus Mariota threw for three touchdowns in the win over Atlanta after having no passing touchdowns in a loss to Jacksonville the week before. Mariota has played in 60 career games for the Titans (59 starts) and Tennessee's record is 30-30. He has a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 51-13 (3.92) in the 30 wins and 25-29 (0.86) in the 30 losses.

Frank Gore rushed for 109 yards in the loss to the New England Patriots at the age of 36 years, 138 days. He became the second-oldest player in NFL history to rush for 100 or more yards in a game behind only MacArthur Lane, who was 36 years, 199 days old when he rushed for 144 yards with Kansas City on October 1, 1978 at Buffalo.

Arizona Cardinals (0-3-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-4), 1pm

The Bengals have started 0-4 for the 11th time in franchise history, the second-most 0-4 starts of all time (Lions, 13). They have just 198 rushing yards this term, the sixth-fewest by any team through four games in the last 60 years.

The Cardinals are winless through four games for the second consecutive season. They have been outscored by 46 points in the first half, the third-worst in the NFL, but have outscored opponents by five points in the second half.

Kyler Murray has attempted 169 passes this season, the third most in the NFL and third most by any player in his first four career games in the last 50 seasons. He has also rushed for 113 yards, third most among quarterbacks this season (Lamar Jackson, 238; Josh Allen, 131).

New England Patriots (4-0) at Washington Redskins (0-4), 1pm

The Patriots are the fourth team since the 1970 merger to not trail over their first four games of a season, along with the 1983 Oakland Raiders, 2004 Falcons and 2009 Saints. The only one to extend their streak to five games was the 2009 Saints.

Tom Brady has led his team to a 4-0 start for the fifth time, the second most of all time among starting quarterbacks behind Peyton Manning (seven times). With those four wins, Brady now has more victories after turning 42 years old than all other QBs in NFL history combined.

The Redskins have allowed their opponents to convert 63.0 per cent of their third downs this season, the highest opponent third-down percentage through four games by any team in the last 25 years.

Baltimore Ravens (2-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3), 1pm

These teams are 19-19 against each other since 2000, but Pittsburgh have won four of the last five meetings. This will be the first meeting between the teams without Joe Flacco or Ben Roethlisberger starting since December 30, 2007, when the Ravens' Troy Smith beat the Steelers' Charlie Batch 27-21.

Lamar Jackson is the first player in NFL history to tally 1,100 or more passing yards and at least 200 rushing yards through his first four games of a season. His 10 touchdown passes are the most through four games in franchise history.

Mason Rudolph is the fourth player in NFL history to throw multiple touchdown passes in each of his first three career games, joining Mark Rypien (first four), Jay Cutler (first four) and Marcus Mariota (first three).

Chicago Bears (3-1) at Oakland Raiders (2-2), 1pm

Oakland average 5.08 yards per carry, the sixth best in the NFL this season. Chicago hold opponents to 2.96 yards per carry, the second fewest league-wide (Tampa Bay – 2.93). The longest run the Bears have allowed this season went for 14 yards.

Derek Carr has a 72.1 completion percentage through four games, besting his franchise record of 71.0 from last season. Carr, Matt Ryan and Russell Wilson are the only quarterbacks in the NFL to have completed at least 60.0 percent of their passes in four straight games to begin the 2019 season.

Since the Raiders sent Khalil Mack to the Bears before last season, he has forced 10 fumbles, two more than any other player. The Bears are 10-2 when Mack gets at least one sack; only the Rams in Aaron Donald's games (11-0) and the Chiefs/49ers in Dee Ford's (11-1) have been better (minimum 10 games).

Denver Broncos (0-4) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-2), 4:05pm

The Chargers have the third-best passing offense in the NFL at 300.3 net yards per game; they also rank in the top five in the league in average time of possession, yards per play, plays of 20-plus yards and third-down efficiency. Yet the Chargers are only 14th in scoring, averaging 22.5 points per game.

Melvin Gordon is expected to play on Sunday; he returned to the Chargers last weekend after ending a contract dispute. Gordon's replacement Austin Ekeler leads the NFL with six total touchdowns and ranks fifth with 490 scrimmage yards. The Chargers' Keenan Allen is tied for the league lead with 34 receptions and tops all players with 452 receiving yards.

Joe Flacco has started a season 0-4 for the first time in his 12 NFL seasons, but his numbers are among the best of his career. Flacco's completion percentage of 66.2 is the highest he has had through four games in a season, and his yards per attempt (7.27) is on pace for the second highest of his career.

Green Bay Packers (3-1) at Dallas Cowboys (3-1), 4:25pm

The Packers have won seven of their last eight meetings with the Cowboys in the regular season and postseason. Green Bay have won their last three in Dallas dating back to 2013, with each game decided by four or fewer points – prior to these three wins, Green Bay had gone 5-12 in Dallas (regular season and postseason).

Aaron Rodgers has gone 3-10 away from home since 2017, the third-worst record in the NFL among quarterbacks with at least 10 road starts in that time. Only Derek Carr (4-14) and Jameis Winston (2-10) have a worse record in road games over the last three seasons.

Dak Prescott threw for a season-low 223 yards in Dallas' loss to New Orleans, throwing an interception and zero touchdowns. In Prescott's starts, the Cowboys have gone 5-9 when he fails to throw a touchdown compared to 30-8 when he throws at least one.

Indianapolis Colts (2-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (4-0), 8:20pm

The Chiefs have started 4-0 for the third consecutive season, becoming the first team do so since the Colts from 2005-07. They are the sixth team to do this in the Super Bowl Era (since 1966) – four of the previous five won a Super Bowl within the three-year span.

Patrick Mahomes did not throw a touchdown pass in Kansas City's Week 4 win over the Lions, breaking a streak of 14 straight games with at least two passing TDs. Only Peyton Manning (with Denver) has a longer streak, throwing two-plus TD passes in 15 straight games spanning the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

Jacoby Brissett is the only quarterback in the NFL to have thrown multiple touchdowns in four games in 2019. Brissett has a 120.5 passer rating on second down, trailing only Dak Prescott (132.1) and Matt Stafford (123.3). Five of his 10 passing touchdowns have come on second down, trailing only Prescott (six).

MONDAY

Cleveland Browns (2-2) at San Francisco 49ers (3-0), 8:15pm

The Browns have combined for just 26 points in their two home games (both losses) but have scored 63 points in their two road games (both wins). They have not won their first three road games of a season since 1994.

Nick Chubb ran for 165 yards and three touchdowns in Week 4 at Baltimore on just 20 attempts. The last Browns player before Chubb with 165 or more rushing yards on 20 attempts or fewer was Jim Brown on September 22, 1963 at Dallas (20 attempts, 232 yards).

Matt Breida (226) and Raheem Mostert (202) each have over 200 rushing yards, one of two teams with two such players this season despite playing just three games. The last 49ers duo to each have 200 rushing yards through three games of a season was Roger Craig and Wendell Tyler in 1985.