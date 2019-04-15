Nicklaus 18, Woods 15 - golf's most prolific major winners

Tiger Woods wins the 2019 Masters

For the first time in almost 11 years, Tiger Woods has edged closer to Jack Nicklaus' record haul of 18 majors courtesy of his stunning victory in the Masters.

Woods triumphed by a single stroke at Augusta National on Sunday, completing a sensational comeback from multiple back surgeries.

Following his victory, we take a look at the six most prolific winners of golf's most prestigious strokeplay events.

1. Jack Nicklaus (18)

Nicklaus' tally of 18 major victories remains the benchmark. The 'Golden Bear' is the only man in the modern era to have won the same major six times, recording a sextet of triumphs at Augusta rounded off by a famous success at the age of 46 in 1986. Nicklaus also claimed five wins at the US PGA Championship, four at the U.S. Open and three at The Open in a remarkable career. Incredibly, he also recorded 19 second-place finishes in majors.

2. Tiger Woods (15)

Woods looked a near certainty to surpass Nicklaus when he registered major win number 14 at the 2008 U.S. Open, despite being inconvenienced by severe leg injuries in his final round. However, a 15th title was a long time in coming. Golf's biggest star has now won five green jackets, in addition to four US PGA wins and three victories at both The Open and U.S. Open. Can he now catch Jack?

3. Walter Hagen (11)

Hagen's prime years preceded the first edition of the Masters in 1934. After winning the U.S. Open in 1914 and 1919, he went on to claim four Open titles and five successes at the US PGA, including four in a row from 1924 to 1927.

=4. Gary Player / Ben Hogan (9)

Hogan only needed to play The Open once, in 1953, to complete a career Grand Slam. He also won the U.S. Open four times and claimed two victories at the Masters and US PGA. Player is the only non-American to have won all four majors, the South African's wins spanning the 1950s, 60s and 70s. He is a three-time winner of the Masters and The Open, who triumphed twice at the US PGA and once at the U.S. Open.

6. Tom Watson (8)

Only Harry Vardon, whose major wins came between 1896 and 1914, can top Watson's tally of five Open Championship titles. Watson lifted the Claret Jug at five different venues and also enjoyed two successes at the Masters and one at the U.S. Open. The US PGA Championship was the only major to elude him.