Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Not my finest moment - Mickelson issues apology after U.S. Open controversy

Phil Mickelson says he is "embarrassed and disappointed" by his actions in putting a moving ball at the U.S. Open last weekend.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 20 Jun 2018, 23:21 IST
6
Mickelsoncropped
Phil Mickelson lines up a putt at Shinnecock Hills

Four days after sparking controversy at the U.S. Open for putting a moving ball, Phil Mickelson issued an apology on Wednesday.

Mickelson was heavily criticised but initially remained somewhat unrepentant following a bizarre incident on the 13th hole at Shinnecock Hills on Saturday.

After hitting a putt that raced past the hole, the five-time major champion let his frustration get the better of him and struck the ball again while it was still rolling.

Although Mickelson incurred a two-shot penalty, resulting in him making a 10 on the hole, many argued he should have been disqualified for a deliberate breach of the rules.

The 48-year-old told reporters on Saturday that he "didn't mean to disrespect anybody", but has now acknowledged an error in judgement.

In a text to several golf journalists, reported by Golf.com, Mickelson wrote: "I know this should've come sooner, but it's taken me a few days to calm down.

"My anger and frustration got the best of me last weekend. I'm embarrassed and disappointed by my actions. It was clearly not my finest moment and I'm sorry."

Mickelson had offered to withdraw from the tournament after the incident, but USGA CEO Mike Davis assured him a two-shot penalty was the appropriate punishment.

The veteran left-hander duly closed with a 69 to finish in a tie for 48th.

Mickelson apologizes 4 days after violating golf rules
RELATED STORY
Johnston sees funny side of Mickelson 'moment of madness'
RELATED STORY
Mickelson trying not to look ahead at another US Open chance
RELATED STORY
Johnson in 4-way tie after day of survival at US Open
RELATED STORY
Column: Mickelson gives US Open the silent treatment
RELATED STORY
Column: On 48th birthday, Mickelson acts like a 10-year-old
RELATED STORY
A glance at the 3rd round of the US Open
RELATED STORY
Mickelson loves the US Open setup, at least 17 of the holes
RELATED STORY
Column: US Open being remembered for the wrong reasons
RELATED STORY
Mickelson penalized for swatting moving ball with putter
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us