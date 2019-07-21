×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Open leader Lowry in disbelief at Portrush support

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    21 Jul 2019, 02:06 IST
ShaneLowryCropped
Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry described Saturday's stunning round at an electric Royal Portrush as his "most incredible day" on a golf course as the Irishman took control of the Open Championship.

Lowry's blemish-free 63 means he almost has one hand on the Claret Jug, boasting a four-shot lead over Tommy Fleetwood at the summit.

The crowd in Northern Ireland lent their significant backing to the 32-year-old as he pulled clear of a stacked field of contenders to emerge as the clear favourite for the title.

He closed his round with three birdies from the last four holes and Portrush erupted in joy as he left playing partner and overnight co-leader J.B. Holmes six strokes adrift.

"Honestly, that's the most incredible day I've ever had on the golf course. I honestly can't explain what it was like," said a beaming Lowry.

"I said to Bo [caddie Brian Martin] walking off the 17th tee, 'We might never have a day like this on the golf course again. So let's enjoy this next half hour'.

"And that's what I did. The crowd was incredible. I just can't believe what it was like.

"I can imagine it was quite difficult for J.B. to play with that. But I found it OK, anyway."

Advertisement

Lowry has never won a major but he does have experience of holding a four-shot lead going into the last round of one.

He did so at Oakmont in 2016 and shot a 76 on the final day as victory slipped from his grasp, but he claims to have learned from that.

"I said to Bo when I finished, look at the leaderboard, four ahead. I said to Bo, 'At least I won't have to answer any questions about Oakmont, I'm four ahead going into the final round of a major'," Lowry joked.

"Obviously I learned a lot that day. I learned a lot about myself at Oakmont. I'm going to learn a lot about myself tomorrow [Sunday].

"I think I learned a few things that day about playing in the final round of a major with a lead, that you need to just hang in until the very last minute.

"You never know what can happen."

Advertisement
Lowry inches ahead as Open battle heats up at Portrush
RELATED STORY
Lowry versus Fleetwood - profiling the main contenders for Open Championship glory at Portrush
RELATED STORY
The Open Daily Diary: Giant cause for excitement, Portrush local shows the line
RELATED STORY
McIlroy disappointment at nightmare Open start not enhanced by being at Portrush
RELATED STORY
Emotional McIlroy praises 'incredible' support after Open near-miss
RELATED STORY
Lowry shoots stunning 63 to seize control of Open Championship
RELATED STORY
Rahm hits the front as Tiger toils at Portrush
RELATED STORY
Lowry reveals pub pep talk with coach sparked storming Open start
RELATED STORY
Lowry off to a flyer as Holmes gets home at eight under
RELATED STORY
Conditions set to offer low-scoring opportunities on moving day at Portrush
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us