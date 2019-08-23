Ormsby takes Gothenburg lead after flawless 62

Wade Ormsby salutes the crowd

Wade Ormsby carded a blemish-free score of 62 to hold a one-shot lead after the first round of the Scandinavian Invitation.

The Australian, who started at the 10th hole, was six under by the turn thanks to four birdies and an eagle at the par-four 14th.

He picked up two more shots on the way back in, including one at the last, meant Ormsby was alone at eight under par at the Hills Golf & Sports Club.

"I made a pretty straight birdie on the 12th and then at the 14th I was in between a five and a four iron, picked the right one and boxed it, so then I just got a bit of momentum through the final holes," Ormsby said.

After 18 holes:



-8 Ormsby

-7 Levy

-7 Lagergren

󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 -6 Fitzpatrick

󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 -5 Southgate

-5 Van Rooyen#ScandinavianInvitation — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) August 22, 2019

Alexander Levy would have joined him atop the end-of-day leaderboard had it not been for a solitary bogey at the fourth, leaving the Frenchman with Joakim Lagergren at seven under.

Matt Fitzpatrick, the 2016 champion, looms as an ominous presence two strokes back, with Erik van Rooyen and Matthew Southgate in a tie for fifth on five under.

Defending champion Paul Waring saw four birdies negated by two bogeys and was at two under.