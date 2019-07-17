Rahm banking on feeling of home comforts at Portrush

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 4 // 17 Jul 2019, 20:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jon Rahm practices at Royal Portrush

Playing at Royal Portrush this week will have a home-from-home feeling for Jon Rahm, who hopes his previous successes at The Irish Open can lead to a major breakthrough.

The Spaniard claimed his first Irish Open victory at Portstewart two years ago and earned a confidence-boosting triumph in Lahinch at the start of this month.

Rahm emanates from Barrika, a town in the Basque Country in northern Spain, and enjoys a strong feeling of familiarity in Northern Ireland for the 148th Open Championship this week.

"I just like it. Ever since the first time I played here, in Portstewart two years ago, the Irish crowd is treating me very, very specially," he said.

"I've had a great support. And it's the closest I'll ever feel to playing at home, without being at home, really. That's what I think makes it so special.

"The first year I didn't expect it. I didn't expect the support. And I think Spanish people have a lot of pride about the country of Spain, and being Basque, Basque people have a lot of pride in being Basque, and especially in my city. I think Northern Irish people are really proud of their country and to be where they're from. I feel that's a similarity and have a similar feel.

"When I'm walking around my hometown in Spain, for the most part of the year we get similar weather. Summer is a little bit better. We're right on the coast, fishing villages. It's just a very similar feel to what I had growing up. So, it's a lot of home feel, too, without being at home."

Irish Open Champion at Lahinch #TheOpen Champion at Royal Portrush? pic.twitter.com/D8hnB2s6AW — The Open (@TheOpen) July 17, 2019

Rahm is taking plenty of confidence from his previous moments of glory on Irish soil and links golf courses as he aims to win a maiden major.

Advertisement

He added: "There are definitely a lot of positives to take from it. If I ever have doubt, which I shouldn't, I can always remind myself that I've been able to win twice here. That's the reason why I can get it done.

"There's a lot of positive in that sense. A lot of confidence in knowing that I'm more than capable to win an Open Championship, to win on a links golf course."