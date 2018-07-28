Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
RBC Canadian Open: Tway leads, Bradley surges

Omnisport
News
17   //    28 Jul 2018, 09:03 IST
kevin-tway-cropped
Kevin Tway at the Canadian Open

Kevin Tway birdied the par-five 18th hole to lead after the second round of the RBC Canadian Open in Ontario.

The 30-year-old is aiming to record a first USPGA tour win at the Glen Abbey Golf Course, and he shot a seven-under 65 to finish 13-under overall, with nobody able to catch him in the afternoon.

Tway is looking to replicate his father Bob's achievement of winning the Canadian Open in 2003, and says he often consults his dad for feedback on his performance.

"I talk to Dad every day, no matter if I'm home, or here," Tway said.

"We talk about every round. He can probably tell you what kind of shots I'm hitting just by watching on TV. He knows what the swing looks like.

"He's been there throughout, so he's a big key for me."

Tway is well placed to claim that maiden win as he sits a shot clear of Kim Meen-Whee (65) and red-hot compatriot Keegan Bradley (63), who are currently 12-under-par.

Bradley, 32, was the PGA Champion in 2011, and hit six-under in his final four holes to end the day with a 63.

"That was wild," Bradley said.

"It turned kind of an average day out here into something really special. There are not many courses you can do that on like you can out here. That's what makes it such a great event."

An Byeong-Hun and Johnson Wagner sit a shot behind Kim and Bradley, with 2016 U.S. Open winner Dustin Johnson also lurking at 10-under, three-shots behind Tway.

Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson and Mike Weir all missed the cut.

