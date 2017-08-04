Record-breaking Wie storms into British Open lead

It was a record-breaking day for British Women's Open leader Michelle Wie, while In-Kyung Kim is just a shot further back.

by Omnisport News 04 Aug 2017, 03:45 IST

Michelle Wie celebrates at the Women's British Open

Michelle Wie carded a women's course-record 64 to move into a one-shot lead in a congested leaderboard after round one of the Women's British Open.

The American made the most of calmer morning conditions at Kingsbarn to shoot a sublime eight under par and finish the day one shot clear of In-Kyung Kim.

Wie made a bogey at the par-five second, but had recovered to two under by the time she reached the turn and six further birdies on the way home completed a record outing.

"Winning the Women's British Open has always been a huge goal of mine," Wie said. "The fact I got the course record today, that's a huge honour for me."

Kim is a stroke further back having made eight birdies and just one bogey in her score of 65. Lindy Duncan is in outright third, while Lexi Thompson is among a cluster of five players on five under.

The later starters were hindered by rain and stormy conditions, but 53-year-old Laura Davies rolled back the years to sign for a battling four-under 68, with Anna Nordqvist and Charley Hull among the seven players on the same score.