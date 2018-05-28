Rose cruises to victory at Colonial

A fourth consecutive round in the 60s saw Justin Rose cruise to victory at the Fort Worth Invitational.

Omnisport NEWS News 28 May 2018, 03:51 IST 9 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Justin Rose

Justin Rose held off the field to capture the Fort Worth Invitational for his second PGA Tour win of the season on Sunday.

Rose conquered Colonial Country Club this week, finishing at 20 under.

He fired four straight rounds in the 60s, including a six-under 64 on Sunday.

While players were flying up the leaderboard early in the day, Rose made sure everyone knew he was not moving backwards by birdieing five of his first seven holes. Once he made his move, Rose cruised to victory.

Brooks Koepka, freshly back from a wrist injury that forced him out for over three months, finished second at 17 under.

After starting the week with a disappointing even-par 70, he torched the course the final three days, including a seven-under 63 in the final round.

Koepka, a near lock to make the United States' Ryder Cup team, looks poised to make some noise during the majors.

Justin Rose takes a three-stroke lead to 18.



But @BKoepka has made him work for it all day long.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/wewiRIaqES — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 27, 2018

A quietly hot Emiliano Grillo finished third at 16 under. The 2016 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year shot a six-under 64 on Sunday to cap a solid week.

Kevin Na started and finished the tournament in style, firing an eight-under 62 Thursday and tying the course record on Sunday with a nine-under 61. He finished fourth at 14 under.

"I played amazing today. I struck it beautifully. Made a ton of putts," Na said after his round. "You know, on some of these putts that, you know, are two-putter going in. When things are going right, those fall in.

"Round one and round four, today, it felt like it was Groundhog Day. I actually did one better and I'm very pleased with the way I finished this week."