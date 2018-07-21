Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Rose scores record-equalling 64 to jump into Open contention

87   //    21 Jul 2018, 18:31 IST
Justin Rose at Carnoustie

Justin Rose shot a record-equalling 64 in round three to climb into contention at The Open and set the mark for the overnight leaders.

His score of seven under is the joint-best recorded at Carnoustie in an Open Championship and just one fewer than the overall course record held by Tommy Fleetwood.

Rose, who needed a birdie at the last on Friday to make the weekend, was two under at the turn, but accelerated on the way home with five birdies – including back-to-back gains at 17 and 18, holes which have been proving particularly troublesome this week.

The Englishman – whose effort matches the 64 hit by Steve Stricker and Richard Green 11 years ago – came off the green at four under for the tournament and was just two back of leaders Kevin Kisner and Zach Johnson, who tee off at 4pm BST.

Yusaku Miyazato came home in 65, while Chris Wood – who was still out on course – was seven under through 13 and threatening to break Fleetwood's course record, but a bogey on 14 slightly dented his progress.

The sedate conditions at Carnoustie were making for favourable scoring conditions and should offer encouragement to the Johnson and Kisner, as well as the likes of Fleetwood (-5), Rory McIlroy (-4) and Jordan Spieth (-3) in the chasing pack.

