×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Spectator struck on head by golf ball at Dunhill Links

Associated Press
NEWS
News
10   //    04 Oct 2018, 18:58 IST
AP Image

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — A spectator has been struck on the head by a golf ball at the Dunhill Links Championship, less than a week after a similar incident at the Ryder Cup left a woman potentially losing vision in her right eye.

The female spectator was pictured bleeding from a head wound after being hit by a tee shot from Tyrrell Hatton on the 15th hole at Kingsbarns, one of the three courses staging the Dunhill Links.

She was treated on the course by paramedics before being taken by buggy to the medical center on site.

At the Ryder Cup outside Paris last week, a spectator was struck by a wayward tee shot by Brooks Koepka. According to French media reports, doctors say she has lost sight and she is considering legal action.

Koepka is also playing at the Dunhill Links.

___

For more AP golf coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press
NEWS
I love the kid to death - Koepka dismisses talk of...
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Spectator hit on head, hospitalized at Ryder Cup
RELATED STORY
'Heartbroken' Koepka contacts injured Ryder Cup spectator
RELATED STORY
Koepka gutted over wounded fan, denies fight with Johnson
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup organisers vow to support injured spectator...
RELATED STORY
Euro Tour to help fan who has lost vision from ball strike
RELATED STORY
Koepka shaken after tee shot strikes spectator in face
RELATED STORY
Woods' love for links fathered at Carnoustie
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup in France had no leaderboards on the course
RELATED STORY
This Cup had it all _ from hat tips to golf ball exorcisms
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us