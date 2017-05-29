Stenson tips Noren for major success

Henrik Stenson knows what it takes to win a major and feels compatriot Alex Noren will soon join the club.

Major glory is on the horizon for Alex Noren after his stunning success at the BMW PGA Championship on Sunday, according to Henrik Stenson.

Noren carded a record-equalling round of 62 at Wentworth to come from seven strokes back and claim a remarkable success, which was sealed by an eagle at the last.

The Swede now has nine European Tour titles to his name and compatriot Stenson believes he the 34-year-old will soon lift one of the sport's four biggest prizes.

"It would be hard not to say that you can't see a major for him in the future if he keeps on playing like that," said the reigning Open champion.

"He's played a bit more in America. That's a bit of a learning experience, to take the game across the Atlantic and get familiar with the courses over there. He's making progress, and yes, he's had a very impressive year.

"He's always been a hard worker. Sometimes maybe too much, he's got injured a couple of times over the years in his wrist.

"I think he's kind of found his formula. He's doing the same thing week in and week out and it's obviously working. He's playing a pretty strong cut off the tee and his putting has just been phenomenal."

The win took Noren up to a career-best eighth in the world rankings, one place above Jon Rahm, who becomes the fifth youngest player to reach the top 10.

Noren's best performance at a major came at the 2012 Open, when he finished in a tie for ninth. He missed the cut on his Masters debut this year.