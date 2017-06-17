Steve Elkington throws shade at Rory McIlroy, gets burned, comes back for more

Steve Elkington should think twice about singling out Rory McIlroy on Twitter after getting owned by the Northern Irishman.

Former PGA Tour player Steve Elkington learned that the hard way after questioning Rory McIlroy's commitment in the wake of a missed cut at the U.S. Open.

McIlroy's attempt to add to his haul of four major championships at Erin Hills ended in the world number two surprisingly failing to make the weekend in Wisconsin.

That prompted Elkington, the 1995 PGA Championship winner, to suggest the decline of superstar Tiger Woods has left the Northern Irishman satisfied with his achievements and earnings, writing on Twitter "Rory is bored playiing [sic] golf…without Tiger the threshold is prolly [sic] 4 majors with 100mill in the bank."

Despite not having been tagged in the post, McIlroy replied directly with a screenshot of his enviable record, saying "More like 200mill… not bad for a "bored" 28 year old… plenty more where that came from."

More like 200mil... not bad for a "bored" 28 year old... plenty more where that came from. pic.twitter.com/R2nigEaee7 — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) June 17, 2017

Other professionals, golf journalists and civilian Twitter users entered the free-for-all, most of them siding with McIlroy, but Elkington remained undeterred, responding "New [sic] you were a money guy. Jack [Nicklaus] won 18 [majors] and never mentioned his total cash.. It was 5 mill."

Trying to shame McIlroy by name-dropping golf's greatest player proved ineffective, as the younger man went for the jugular with a jibe about Elkington's advancing years: "That's why jack designed 100's of golf courses… and it's knew… mustn't have taught grammar in the 50's…"

That's why jack designed 100's of golf courses... and it's knew... mustn't have taught grammar in the 50's.... — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) June 17, 2017

Go and lie down Steve Elkington, you're done.