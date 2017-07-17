The Open: Rahm has all the makings of an Open champion - Norman

The great Greg Norman said Jon Rahm's rivals should be sitting up and taking note of the Spaniard's rise.

by Omnisport News 17 Jul 2017, 01:38 IST

Jon Rahm clutches the Irish Open trophy

Greg Norman thinks Jon Rahm could be the man to continue the sequence of first-time major winners at The Open next weekend.

Brooks Koepka became the seventh successive man to claim a maiden major when he was crowned U.S. Open champion at Erin Hills last month.

Rahm is among the favourites to get his hands on the Claret Jug after demonstrating his credentials by blowing away the field to win the Irish Open by six strokes, finishing a tournament-record 24 under.

Two-time Open winner Norman believes the Spaniard can further enhance his burgeoning reputation by landing the biggest prize of his career at Royal Birkdale.

Will anyone roll back the years like @SharkGregNorman did in 2008 at Royal Birkdale next week? https://t.co/wv9fl9fLgd pic.twitter.com/ela3LOXgP1 — The Open (@TheOpen) July 15, 2017

The Australian great told Omnisport: "Absolutely he can win it. He's won on a links golf course and the way he goes about his game is very impressive.

"He seems like he's just aggressive all the time, he's got a huge amount of confidence in his own ability, so there's no reason why he shouldn't be at the top of the heap when you are looking for a potential Open champion.

"He's putting in some very solid performances. I think everybody should be sitting back and taking notice of him. He's most definitely on the radar."

Norman would not be surprised to see another player join the list of major-winners due to a combination of the quality of emerging talent and the inconsistency of some of the leading lights.

He added: "Watching what has happened with golf of late, the confidence and surge of the younger generation, such as Jon Rahm, and the stagnation to some degree of the top players – like Rory [McIlroy], Adam Scott and Jason Day, for example – I believe there could be another first-time winner.

"DJ [Dustin Johnson] has found himself in a little bit of a different place to what he has been used to of late. That is not to say none of those guys can turn things around.

"Jordan Spieth has got a good opportunity as he seems to be on a consistently high level week in, week out.

"Then again, this is Royal Birkdale and the British Open is the British Open. A bad bounce here and there can completely change things with the complexity of the events."

