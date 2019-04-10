Thomas trying to keep emotions in check at Augusta

Masters hopeful Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas has changed his preparations for the Masters in the hope that he will avoid getting wrapped up in the emotion of Augusta and improve his chances of a first green jacket.

Thomas has never won the first major of the year, with his best result coming in 2018 as he finished in a tie for 17th.

The 25-year-old is desperate to change that fact but acknowledges that he has gone about it the wrong way in the past, prompting a decision to approach the Masters in a different way this year.

Thomas went on holiday to the Bahamas last week, rather than committing to a gruelling practice schedule, and expects to be better for it.

"I've had a hard time at this event every year because I love this golf course so much and I feel like it fits my game so well," he told a news conference.

"I've always prepared so hard and well for it that, when I get here, I really feel like I should have a great chance to win. I think that gets in my own way sometimes - or at least it has the past couple years.

This wasn’t very fun! Moral of the story... don’t be 3 down with 3 to play #onward https://t.co/HczZ1wQ2dL — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) March 27, 2019

"I learned from it just as I took a little different approach this year in terms of not wearing myself out at home.

"Yeah, it's Augusta and, yeah, it's the Masters and, yeah, you have to do these certain things, but it's still golf.

"At the end of the day, whoever plays the best at the end of the week is going to win and whoever manages their emotions the best is going to win. I feel like that's what I was trying to get myself in the mind frame last week."

Thomas is yet to win on the PGA Tour in 2019, although he does not feel like his best form is far away.

"I know that I'm close to winning quite a few times," he said. "But with that being said, I don't know if it will happen. That's just how golf is, unfortunately.

"It might start this week. It might start later in the year. It might not start until next year. I just have to hope it starts sooner than later and results in, hopefully, more [wins] than less of them.

"I feel my game is in a good spot and I feel pretty confident this year how I've been playing."