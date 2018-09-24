Tiger doesn't scare Team Europe - Bjorn

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods' resurgence is not giving Team Europe any sleepless nights ahead of the Ryder Cup, insists home captain Thomas Bjorn.

The 14-time major champion returned to winning ways with victory at the Tour Championship on Sunday, ending a five-year title drought.

In doing so, the 42-year-old sounded an ominous warning to Bjorn and his team, who will seek to win the trophy back from the United States at Le Golf National this week.

But Bjorn dismissed any notion of a fear factor among his players at the prospect of facing the Woods of old.

"These are 24 of the best players in the world and when they go up against each other, they are all capable of amazing things on both sides," said the Dane.

"We don't fear anyone because we've played against them so many times before individually, but we respect our opponents and know what we are up against.

"That, I think, is key to all this. We'll go out and do what we can and play our game. What stands on the other side we know is one of the strongest American teams of all time and we know we've got to play our best.

"We do what we do as a European team and then we go out and take that on the golf course. And that's [against] all 12 Americans. It's not one individual. It's the whole team that we are up against."

Despite playing down the individual significance of Woods in the context of this week's event in France, Bjorn did add that he was pleased to see a legend back at his best.

"I spent 25 years playing professional golf with Tiger Woods on the scene and any time he does anything great, that's a story and that's where we want to see him," added the 47-year-old.

"We want to see him at the top of the game. He does so much for the game of golf. Watching that [Tour Championship win], I thought it was brilliant to watch.

"It was great for the greater aspect of the game.

"Tiger Woods for the game of golf and him winning golf tournaments is something that's brilliant and I think we all benefit from it.

"Because in the end, whatever it is these 24 guys are going to do this week, the game of golf needs that boost of somebody like him that transcends the game to the masses.

"So for everyone in golf, it's brilliant."