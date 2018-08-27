Tiger on friendship with Trump: We all must respect the office

Donald Trump (L) and Tiger Woods in 2013

Tiger Woods said "you have to respect the office" as the 14-time major champion defended his friendship with United States president Donald Trump.

During his time in office, controversial president Trump has been immersed in numerous sports-related issues, most notably the ongoing national anthem protests in the NFL.

Trump has been adamant that players should be forced to stand during the anthem or be subject to suspension, which triggered the passing of a new policy that has since been challenged by the NFLPA.

Trump also withdrew White House invitations to the Philadelphia Eagles and the Golden State Warriors following their championship-winning seasons in the NFL and NBA after numerous players chose not to be involved in the traditional visit.

Woods was asked about Trump after the final round of The Northern Trust, where the American great finished tied for 40th at the first FedEx Cup play-off event on Sunday.

"At times, especially 2018, I think a lot of people, especially immigrants are threatened by him and his policy," the reporter said. "What do you say to people who might find it interesting that you have a friendly relationship with him?"

Woods replied by saying, "Well, he's the president of the United States.

"You have to respect the office. No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office."

Woods has played a couple of golf rounds with Trump, and praised the 72-year-old's game last year.

"People don't realise he's that old and can rip it as far as he does," Woods told reporters. "He keeps himself in pretty good shape and good health and has an inordinate amount of energy."