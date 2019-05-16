×
Tiger suffers early setback as Koepka starts US PGA defence in style

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    16 May 2019, 19:16 IST
Woods_cropped
Tiger Woods was out early on the opening day of the US PGA Championship.

Tiger Woods endured a difficult start at the US PGA Championship, carding a double bogey at his opening hole, but defending champion Brooks Koepka began in promising fashion.

Having opted to rest instead of practice on the eve of the second major of the year, Woods was an early starter at Bethpage Black as he teed off at the par-four 10th hole on Thursday.

His drive rolled into the rough and the Masters champion needed a further three shots to get on the green, where he missed a six-foot putt for bogey.

The 43-year-old quickly recovered from the setback, though, as he carded pars at his next two holes to remain at two over par.

Woods was not the only early starter to struggle at the testing 10th, though Koepka showed the rest of the field how it should be played with a superb birdie.

The three-time major champion found the cup with a long-range putt from just off the edge of the green, his attempt making contact with the flag before dropping in for a three.

