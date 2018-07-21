Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Tiger Woods in the hunt and loving it at The Open

21 Jul 2018
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods is relishing being back in the hunt for Open Championship glory after carding his best round at a major for seven years.

The 14-time major winner put himself firmly in contention at Carnoustie with a 66 in Saturday's third round, moving to five under.

While he remained three strokes shy of the summit at the close of his round with many of his rivals still on the course, Woods was confident he will be in with a shout on Sunday.

"It's been a few years since I've felt like this," said Woods, whose last major victory came 10 years ago.

"I played pretty similar to this at the Players Championship. Obviously, the fifth major, possibly, but not like this in one of these big four events."

Woods shared the lead for a brief spell after a birdie at the 14th and, though he insists he was not aware of that fact, the 42-year-old felt it showed a major win was within his grasp.

"It certainly is possible," he said. "I've shown that I've been there close enough with a chance to win this year.

"Given what happened last few years, I didn't know if that would ever happen again, but here I am with a chance coming Sunday in a major championship.

"It's going to be fun."

An errant tee shot at the last threatened to spoil Woods' round, but after laying up he struck his third to within two feet to save par.

The last of Woods' three Open triumphs came back in 2006.

