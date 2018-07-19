Gaurika takes lead in Bengaluru leg of Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour

Bengaluru, July 19 (PTI) Gaurika Bishnoi made just one birdie on the second hole but still managed to grab the lead at the end of the second round of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Eagleton Golf Resort today.

She carded one birdie and three bogeys in her 74 that put her 1-over 145 and gave her a one-shot lead over Tvesa Malik, whose 71 was the only sub-par round of the day.

Neha Tripathi, the first round leader, found the going tough with six bogeys and no birdies in her 78. With a two day total of 148 she was Tied-3rd alongside amateur Pranavi Urs (76) who had two birdies against six bogeys.

The 19-year-old from Haryana, Gaurika had one win and five runner-up finishes in her rookie year in 2017 and is playing only her fourth event this season. She had an early birdie on the second, but with conditions not easy for scoring, she bogeyed fourth, seventh and 10th and parred the rest.

Gursimar Badwal (72), who made a big improvement on her first round 77, had four birdies which was the most on the second day. She is now Tied-5th with Trisha Sunil (75-74).

Suchitra Ramesh had a fine start with back-to-back birdies on second and third, after which the birdies dried up and she carded three bogeys and a double bogey in her 75. She is sole seventh.

Millie Saroha, whose hole-in-one on the first day raised a lot of cheer, shot 75 while amateur Rhea P Saravanan went to 80. Both were Tied-8th. Anisha Padukone (76) and Amandeep Drall (80) were Tied-10th