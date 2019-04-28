×
Two teams share Zurich Classic lead

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28 Apr 2019, 06:38 IST
stallings-scott-04272019-getty-ftr.jpg
Trey Mullinax, Scott Stallings

Trey Mullinax and Scott Stallings share the Zurich Classic of New Orleans lead with Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer heading into the final round.

Two teams are tied for the one-stroke lead at the halfway stage after Mullinax and Stallings carded a 62 on Saturday, while Rahm and Palmer posted a 64.

The field was eventually whittled down to 39 teams after a seven-plus hour delay pushed the second round into the weekend. Once the cut was set at eight under, the third round began and ended on the same day. 

Mullinax and Stallings fired off eight birdies on Saturday, including three in their first five holes, and the former carded the team's only eagle to move back into first place at 23 under. 

Rahm and Palmer used nine birdies to edge out the field and share the lead heading into the final round. The team was close to taking sole possession of first place, but the latter ended the round with a bogey on the par-three 17th hole. 

Rahm and Palmer knocked a streaking team of Branden Grace and Justin Harding into third place at 22 under.

South African duo Grace and Harding finished with the best round of the day (61) thanks to birdies on nearly every single hole on the back nine.

The pair made the turn after carding five birdies in their last six to open the round and continued the trend well into the day, with the only hiccup coming in the form of a bogey at the par-three 17th hole.

Also in contention is the team of Brian Gay and Rory Sabbatini (66), who sit in a tie for fourth place alongside Peter Malnati and Billy Hurley III (66) at 20 under.

Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood (64) highlight the teams in a six-way tie for sixth place and the Koepka brothers, Brooks and Chase (63), follow closely behind in tie for 12th at 18 under.

Henrik Stenson and Graeme McDowell join the Koepkas just outside the top 10 and despite falling five places down the leaderboard, they provided a hilarious highlight.

After McDowell eagled the par-four 16th hole from 89 yards out, he sat in a spectator's chair and pretended to drink out of his cup.

