Woods not at his best in win over Wise

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    28 Mar 2019, 04:48 IST
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods got off to a winning start at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play but conceded he was not at his best after defeating Aaron Wise.

The 14-time major winner claimed a 3 and 1 victory in his first match on Wednesday, coming from behind on the back nine to win.

After starting the day off well and twice moving two up on Wise in the opening four holes, Woods found himself down one on the back nine after Wise produced successive birdies on the ninth and 10th.

However, Woods immediately responded to level at the 11th and bogeys from Wise on the 13th, 15th and 17th allowed him to wrap up the match as he made par on each.

"We weren't playing that great," Woods told Golf Channel after his round.

"We were both struggling a bit and if it was a stroke-play event we'd be pretty far behind, but it was just try to beat the guy in front of you, that was about it and I was able to advance."

Next up for Woods will be Brandt Snedeker, who halved his match with Patrick Cantlay.

Omnisport
NEWS
