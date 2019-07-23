×
Worst weather I've played in - Thomas shares video of sodden Portrush

Omnisport
NEWS
News
2   //    23 Jul 2019, 03:30 IST
JustinThomas - cropped
Justin Thomas at Royal Portrush

The weather wreaked havoc at The Open last week as some of the world's best golfers struggled to get to grips with Royal Portrush.

Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson all missed the cut, but it was in the final round, with the tee times moved forward due to a weather warning, where the rain really hammered down.

The conditions contributed to a high-scoring day as Shane Lowry went one over for the round and still eased to victory.

But Justin Thomas, also affected with a one-over final round, sought to ensure fans watching at home appreciated just how tough it was in Northern Ireland.

The American, who finished in a tie for 11th, shared on Twitter a video his dad took at the 16th green, captioning it: "Worst weather I’ve ever played in!"

Among a clutch of onlookers laughing as they take cover under hoods and umbrellas, Thomas' dad can be heard saying in the clip: "It's just barely raining out here... a slight breeze."

