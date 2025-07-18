5 cars in GTA Online this week that are a total waste of money (July 18 to 23, 2025)

There are lots of cars in GTA Online, and in fact, Rockstar Games keeps adding more with DLCs at regular intervals. These are arguably the most popular commodities in the title and are highly useful for day-to-day activities. However, while some cars can be described as value-for-money, a few deserve to be skipped.
Such cars should be avoided, even if at a discount, as that amount could be better spent elsewhere. With that said, let's look at five cars in GTA Online this week that are a total waste of money.
Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.
Vulcar Nebula Turbo and 4 other cars in GTA Online this week that are a total waste of money (July 18 to 23, 2025)
1) Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic
Rockstar Games introduced the Grotti Cheetah Classic's widebody variant under the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC, the Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic. It's the same in terms of performance but lacks heavily in terms of cosmetic modifications.
The original doesn't have this issue and is also significantly cheaper at $865,000, whereas the LSCM Cheetah Classic costs $1,950,500. It is displayed at the Luxury Autos Showroom this week, but based on the things discussed, it would be a total waste of money.
2) Dewbauchee Exemplar
Dewbauchee Exemplar is a fast car with an affordable price tag of just $205,000, and is available at the LS Car Meet Test Track in this GTA Online weekly update.
That being said, if you already have the Dewbauchee Rapid GT, getting this one would be a complete waste. The latter car is a little bit faster, looks almost exactly the same, and despite having low customizability overall, has more options than the Exemplar in this regard.
Check out: Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles (July 18 to 23, 2025)
3) Vulcar Nebula Turbo
The Vulcar Nebula Turbo has a price tag of $797,000, which has been discounted by 40% in GTA Online this week. It has quite a slow top speed, but can be treated more like a drift car if equipped with Drift Tuning at the LS Car Meet.
Unfortunately, the Nebula Turbo isn't fun to drive either way, lacks in terms of looks, and doesn't offer much use elsewhere. Paying for this vehicle, even with the said discount, should feel like a waste of money.
4) Vapid Clique
The Vapid Clique is another car available at the Test Track this week. It is a vintage ride, seemingly based on the 1951 Ford Coupe, and has a decent top speed. Sadly, akin to the Nebula Turbo, driving the Clique around isn't a very pleasant experience.
Furthermore, it isn't compatible with any useful modifications, like Imani Tech, Armor Plating, or HSW upgrades. And with these attributes, the car is certainly not worth it at $909,000.
5) Ocelot Lynx
Ocelot Lynx is available at Simeon's showroom in Los Santos for $1,735,000 in GTA Online this week. It has a really good top speed, but the overall performance doesn't feel that great. Plus, it can't be equipped with any unique upgrades, which certainly doesn't make the car worth 1.7 million dollars.
For instance, the Ocelot Pariah is significantly faster, has a somewhat similar design, and although the car cannot be equipped with Imani Tech or HSW upgrades either, it is cheaper at $1,420,000. There are more alternatives, but this example alone makes the Lynx feel like a waste of money.
Check out more related content:
- 5 things to avoid this week (July 18 to 23, 2025)
- GTA Online Mr Faber Work
- GTA Online Stockpile
- Bravado Buffalo EVX
- Bravado Banshee GTS
- Invetero Coquette
- Pegassi Zorrusso
- Declasse Draugur
- Pegassi Vacca
- Grotti Furia
- Vapid Ellie
- Mammoth Hydra
- Western Annihilator
- GTA Online McKenzie Field Hangar