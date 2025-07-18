5 cars in GTA Online this week that are a total waste of money (July 18 to 23, 2025)

There are lots of cars in GTA Online, and in fact, Rockstar Games keeps adding more with DLCs at regular intervals. These are arguably the most popular commodities in the title and are highly useful for day-to-day activities. However, while some cars can be described as value-for-money, a few deserve to be skipped.

Ad

Such cars should be avoided, even if at a discount, as that amount could be better spent elsewhere. With that said, let's look at five cars in GTA Online this week that are a total waste of money.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Vulcar Nebula Turbo and 4 other cars in GTA Online this week that are a total waste of money (July 18 to 23, 2025)

1) Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic

Ad

Trending

Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic is one of the newest cars at the moment (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games introduced the Grotti Cheetah Classic's widebody variant under the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC, the Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic. It's the same in terms of performance but lacks heavily in terms of cosmetic modifications.

Ad

The original doesn't have this issue and is also significantly cheaper at $865,000, whereas the LSCM Cheetah Classic costs $1,950,500. It is displayed at the Luxury Autos Showroom this week, but based on the things discussed, it would be a total waste of money.

2) Dewbauchee Exemplar

Dewbauchee Exemplar (Image via Rockstar Games)

Dewbauchee Exemplar is a fast car with an affordable price tag of just $205,000, and is available at the LS Car Meet Test Track in this GTA Online weekly update.

Ad

That being said, if you already have the Dewbauchee Rapid GT, getting this one would be a complete waste. The latter car is a little bit faster, looks almost exactly the same, and despite having low customizability overall, has more options than the Exemplar in this regard.

Check out: Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles (July 18 to 23, 2025)

3) Vulcar Nebula Turbo

Vulcar Nebula Turbo poster (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Vulcar Nebula Turbo has a price tag of $797,000, which has been discounted by 40% in GTA Online this week. It has quite a slow top speed, but can be treated more like a drift car if equipped with Drift Tuning at the LS Car Meet.

Ad

Unfortunately, the Nebula Turbo isn't fun to drive either way, lacks in terms of looks, and doesn't offer much use elsewhere. Paying for this vehicle, even with the said discount, should feel like a waste of money.

4) Vapid Clique

Vapid Clique with a Christmas-themed livery (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Vapid Clique is another car available at the Test Track this week. It is a vintage ride, seemingly based on the 1951 Ford Coupe, and has a decent top speed. Sadly, akin to the Nebula Turbo, driving the Clique around isn't a very pleasant experience.

Ad

Furthermore, it isn't compatible with any useful modifications, like Imani Tech, Armor Plating, or HSW upgrades. And with these attributes, the car is certainly not worth it at $909,000.

5) Ocelot Lynx

Ocelot Lynx in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ocelot Lynx is available at Simeon's showroom in Los Santos for $1,735,000 in GTA Online this week. It has a really good top speed, but the overall performance doesn't feel that great. Plus, it can't be equipped with any unique upgrades, which certainly doesn't make the car worth 1.7 million dollars.

Ad

For instance, the Ocelot Pariah is significantly faster, has a somewhat similar design, and although the car cannot be equipped with Imani Tech or HSW upgrades either, it is cheaper at $1,420,000. There are more alternatives, but this example alone makes the Lynx feel like a waste of money.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More