5 quickest ways to make money in GTA Online (post-Oscar Guzman update)

GTA Online offers several ways to make money, but some are much quicker than others. Interestingly, some new ways to do so have been added in the recent Oscar Guzman Flies Again update. While most businesses can be run for gradual income in the background, players can utilize the faster methods in the meantime to accrue additional cash.

For those interested, here are five of the quickest ways to make money in GTA Online after the Oscar Guzman update. They are among the best-paying jobs in the game as well.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

FIB Files and 4 other quickest ways to make money in GTA Online after the Oscar Guzman update

1) Oscar Guzman Flies Again

Starting off with the newest addition to the game, Oscar Guzman Flies Again is a new series of missions that can be played after purchasing the McKenzie Field Hangar. There are six missions in this campaign, all involving aircraft-based action.

The series takes around an hour to complete and pays $500,000 on Easy, and $750,000 on Hard difficulty. A little extra can also be earned by completing optional objectives in Oscar Guzman Flies Again.

2) Cluckin Bell Farm Raid

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid pays $500,000 regardless of the difficulty and needs no prior investment. This means even beginners can access it. It features six missions too, and notably, one's decisions in the setup missions can impact how the finale plays out to an extent.

Finishing the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid in GTA Online can take around an hour; however, you can bring that down to within 45 minutes (which is also a GTA Online Career Progress Challenge) after some playthroughs.

3) FIB Files

All four GTA Online FIB Files (Image via Rockstar Games)

FIB Files are a recent addition to GTA Online, having debuted with December 2024's Agents of Sabotage DLC. There are a total of four FIB Files, playable after purchasing the Darnell Bros Garment Factory.

Each File (has three setup missions, and one finale) can be wrapped up within an hour, and pays around $150,000. Additionally, Rockstar Games marks one File as the Priority File every week, bumping its payout to around $300,000. However, it is worth noting that the Priority File is only accessible once a week.

4) Auto Shop Robbery Contracts

Auto Shop Robbery Contracts are pretty much like FIB Files in structure, as they feature some setup missions and a finale. They can be completed well within an hour. All Robbery Contracts pay close to $180,000; except The Union Depository Contract, which pays around $300,000.

To unlock them, one must buy the Auto Shop business in GTA Online and then complete its setup mission. There are a total of eight Robbery Contracts, but only three will be available at a time.

5) Salvage Yard Vehicle Robberies

Salvage Yard Robberies debuted in December 2023 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Like the previous entries, Salvage Yard Vehicle Robberies also features some setup missions and a finale. They are, as the name suggests, a part of the GTA Online Salvage Yard business, and their payout ranges between $200,000 and $400,000.

Interestingly, there are two ways to earn money. The stolen cars can either be sold or salvaged, but the former is usually the more profitable option, and also pays quicker. There are a total of five Salvage Yard Vehicle Robberies, but only three are made available every week.

There is another interesting feature of this job, wherein Rockstar occasionally lets players claim a robbed car for $20,000 (or $10,000 for those who own a Document Forgery Office). However, doing so means getting no money.

