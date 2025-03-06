5 things to avoid in GTA Online (March 6 to 12)

GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update, as well as GTA 5 Enhanced PC, both launched a couple of days back. Rockstar Games also dropped a new weekly update for the title's multiplayer on the same day, and many of its offers are worth checking out. However, even though there are some great deals, some of them can be skipped by players.

In this article, we will take a look at five things to avoid in GTA Online this week, that is from today, March 6, through March 12, 2025.

Note - Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

LSIA Hangars and 4 other things to avoid in GTA Online (March 6 - 12, 2025)

1) Truffade Z-Type

Truffade Z-Type (Image via Rockstar Games)

Truffade Z-Type was removed as a purchasable vehicle in June 2023, but was added back in December 2024 with the Agents of Sabotage update. With an interesting vintage design, it's really quick, and even compatible with the Missile Lock-On Jammer upgrade.

It costs $950,000 on the Legendary Motorsport website, which, considering its abilities, is a pretty good deal. Nevertheless, players should still avoid buying a Truffade Z-Type this week, as they can get it for free. Rockstar has made it the GTA Online Podium Vehicle through March 12.

2) Declasse Yosemite 1500

Declasse Yosemite 1500 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Declasse Yosemite 1500 is fun-to-drive pick-up truck. It isn't nearly as fast as the Truffade Z-Type, but has impressive off-roading capabilities. It is also relatively new, having debuted just last summer, and can be bought from the Southern San Andreas website for $1,205,000.

However, players should avoid buying the Declasse Yosemite 1500 this week for the same reason as the Z-Type. The currently active GTA Online weekly update has made this off-roader the LS Car Meet Prize Ride, and so, players have a chance to get it for free.

3) LSIA Hangars

GTA Online Hangar from outside (Image via Rockstar Games)

Hangars play a vital role in GTA Online, acting as a point of storage for your personal aircraft, as well as the headquarters of a profitable business. Rockstar has discounted hangars by 30% this week, making it a great opportunity to acquire one. That said, players should avoid getting a hangar at the Los Santos International Airport (LSIA).

This is because they are at the very bottom of the map, and hence, can result in lengthy travel times in missions. The remaining hangars are at the Fort Zancudo. These properties are more central on the map, and buying one here even provides free access to the military airbase.

Those interested in planes and helicopters should check out the new GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again mission series for some exciting aircraft-based action.

4) Vapid Dominator GTX

Vapid Dominator GTX (Image via Rockstar Games)

Vapid Dominator GTX seems to be an amalgamation of real-life cars like Ford Mustang, 7th-gen Dodge Charger, Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, and even Ford Mustang GTT to an extent. It is one of the best looking muscle cars, but sadly, poor in terms of performance.

Dominator GTX's top speed is unimpressive, and the car lacks any utility-based upgrades. There is a generous 30% discount on its standard $725,000 price tag this week, making it easily affordable by selling some Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles. However, those on the lookout for a value-for-money deal would still be better off avoiding this ride.

5) Bravado Youga Classic 4x4

Bravado Youga Classic 4x4 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Bravado Youga Classic 4x4 is a van that can be obtained by upgrading a standard Bravado Youga Classic at Benny's Original Motor Works. The latter costs $195,000 in GTA Online, and the cost of upgrading it to the 4x4 variant is a further $1,288,000.

Rockstar Games has slashed the upgrade cost by 30% this week, but there is nothing this vehicle offers that is worthy of the investment. One could put in a bit more and purchase Bravado Banshee GTS, Dinka Jester RR, or the new Invetero Coquette D5 instead.

