Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

AP source: Avalanche put Orpik on buyout waivers

AP source: Avalanche put Orpik on buyout waivers

Associated Press
NEWS
News 23 Jun 2018, 22:49 IST
AP Image

DALLAS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press that the Colorado Avalanche have placed veteran defenseman Brooks Orpik on unconditional waivers to buy out his contract.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because the Avalanche did not announce the transaction. Assuming Orpik clears waivers, Colorado can buy him out Sunday, less than 48 hours after acquiring him in a trade with the Washington Capitals.

Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic told Orpik after trading for him that the team planned to explore a trade or buy out the 37-year-old. Sakic took on Orpik's $5.5 million salary in the trade to get goaltender Philipp Grubauer without giving up more than a second-round pick.

Capitals GM Brian MacLellan said Friday night he was open to bringing Orpik back if the price was right. Orpik was a respected leader on Washington's Stanley Cup-winning team.

___

AP Hockey Writer John Wawrow contributed to this report.

National Hockey League
Capitals trade Orpik, Grubauer to Avalanche
RELATED STORY
Dahlin to Sabres, Svechnikov to Canes to start NHL draft
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Capitals' coach says Cup repeat on the mind
RELATED STORY
AP source: Sharks closing in on 7-year deal with Kane
RELATED STORY
Playoff disappointments make Cup parade sweeter for Capitals
RELATED STORY
Trotz, Capitals begin working toward contract extension
RELATED STORY
All eyes on Sweden's Rasmus Dahlin as NHL draft arrives
RELATED STORY
AP source: 2 Eagles planned WH visit; decisions individual
RELATED STORY
Caps rough up Lightning 3-0 to force Game 7 in East final
RELATED STORY
Holtby's playoff dominance goes beyond 'the save'
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us