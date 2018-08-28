Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Brodeur leaves post as Blues assistant general manager

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    28 Aug 2018, 22:33 IST
AP Image

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Martin Brodeur is leaving the St. Louis Blues after spending the past three years as assistant general manager.

The team says Brodeur is departing to pursue other opportunities. Brodeur ended his goaltending career with the Blues, joined the front office as assistant to the GM in January 2015 and was promoted a few months later.

Brodeur has worked in management with Hockey Canada in recent years. The NHL's all-time leader in goaltending wins has connections to two Eastern Conference teams: the New Jersey Devils, where he won three Stanley Cup championships, and the New York Islanders, who have longtime Devils GM Lou Lamoriello in charge of hockey operations.

The Blues promoted director of amateur scouting Bill Armstrong to assistant GM. He is not related to GM Doug Armstrong, who on Tuesday also named Kevin McDonald pro scout and GM of St. Louis' American Hockey League affiliate and Glen Wesley development coach.

