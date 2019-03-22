×
Kings score 3 in third period, trip up Sharks 4-2

Associated Press
NEWS
News
3   //    22 Mar 2019, 10:54 IST
AP Image

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist, Matt Roy scored his first career goal and the Los Angeles Kings used a three-goal third period to top the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Thursday night.

Dustin Brown and Jeff Carter also scored for Los Angeles, which snapped a five-game skid at home. Jonathan Quick made 23 saves.

Barclay Goodrow and Tomas Hertl scored, and Martin Jones made 31 saves for the Sharks, who trail Calgary by five points for the Pacific Division lead and the best record in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles trailed 2-1 in the third period when Roy tied it at 9:28 with a shot from the blue line for his first goal. The Kings defenseman entered with two assists in 15 career games.

Kopitar got in behind the Sharks defense to give the Kings a 3-2 lead at 11:45 of the third period, getting his 21st goal.

Carter added a short-handed empty-net goal with 1:17 remaining.

San Jose took a 2-1 lead at 3:45 of the second period when Hertl scored his 32nd goal on a wrist shot from the right circle.

Brent Burns had an assist for the third straight game and got his 76th point of the season to tie his career high.

Brown put the Kings up 1-0 at 5:19 of the first period by scoring for the third consecutive game. The Sharks made an unsuccessful challenge for goalie interference on the screen by Alex Iafallo that kept Jones from seeing Brown's shot from the left circle in time.

Goodrow tied it at 1 at 17:33 when he tipped Marc-Edouard Vlasic's shot from the blue line past Quick.

NOTES: Sharks C Logan Couture did not play because of flu-like symptoms. ... Kings F Brendan Leipsic missed the third period after sustaining a lower-body injury. ... Sharks C Joe Pavelski missed his second straight game because of a lower-body injury. Pavelski skated during an optional practice Thursday but did not take contact.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Visit the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

Kings: Host Anaheim on Saturday night.

