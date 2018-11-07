×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Kucherov, Vasilevskiy help Lightning beat Oilers 5-2

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    07 Nov 2018, 09:34 IST
AP Image

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals and an assist, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 33 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Steven Stamkos had a goal and two assists, and Brayden Point and Yanni Gourde also scored for the Lightning.

Edmonton got goals from Ryan Strome and Leon Draisaitl, and Mikko Koskinen stopped 30 shots. Connor McDavid was kept off the scoresheet for just the second time this season as his eight-game point streak ended (six goals, five assists).

Kucherov has eight goals and 14 points in nine games against Edmonton.

Vasilevskiy made a diving stop on Ty Rattie, who got his scoring chance in the first period off a nifty pass from McDavid. Vasilevskiy also had an in-close save on McDavid shortly after Edmonton kept the puck in the offensive zone for all two minutes of a second-period power play.

Vasilevskiy has allowed two or fewer goals in eight of 11 games.

Stamkos opened the scoring 4:40 into the game before Point got his ninth goal on a rebound to make it 2-0 with 25.1 seconds left in the period.

After Strome got his first goal in 24 games at 12:32 of the second, the Lightning went back up 3-1 just 47 seconds later on Gourde's redirection.

Kucherov put Tampa Bay ahead 4-1 off a pass through the slot by Stamkos with 1:01 to go in the second.

Draisaitl scored a power-play goal 40 seconds into the third off a nifty backhand pass by Rattie.

Kucherov had a power-play goal midway through the third.

Edmonton's Milan Lucic got minor penalties for interference and roughing, and a 10-minute misconduct following a hit on Mathieu Joseph at 9:31 of the third.

NOTES: The Lightning have won seven in a row at home against Edmonton. ... Former Tampa Bay forward John Cullen dropped a ceremonial first puck on Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Cullen was able to play again after missing the 1997-98 season for treatment of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma. ... Lightning D Victor Hedman (shoulder) and LW Ondrej Palat (foot) both missed a sixth consecutive game. Neither is skating with the team in practice. . Rattie (upper body) returned after missing eight games.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Complete a four-game trip Thursday night at Florida.

Lightning: Host the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Point has 5 points, Lightning beat Devils 8-3
RELATED STORY
Evgenii Dadonov rallies Panthers past Lightning 3-2
RELATED STORY
Yamamoto scores twice on 20th birthday, Oilers beat Flames
RELATED STORY
Kucherov's goal lifts Lightning to 1-0 win over Avalanche
RELATED STORY
Nazem Kadri scores 1st goal, Maple Leafs beat Jets 4-2
RELATED STORY
Lightning top Panthers 2-1 in shootout; Luongo hurt
RELATED STORY
Stamkos scores twice, leads Lightning past Canadiens 4-1
RELATED STORY
Rinne shines in return, Predators beat Lightning 4-1
RELATED STORY
Lightning beat Blackhawks 6-3, take 33 shots in 2nd
RELATED STORY
Miller, white-hot Lightning beat struggling Knights 3-2
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us